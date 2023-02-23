NeoGenomics Q4 Revenues up 10 Percent as 2022 Revenues Grow 5 Percent

NEW YORK – NeoGenomics on Thursday morning reported that its Q4 revenues rose 10 percent year over year.

The Fort Myers, Florida-based firm reported revenues of $138.7 million for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, up from $125.7 million in the same period in 2021 and beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $130.0 million.

During the quarter, clinical services revenues increased 4 percent to $108.2 million from $104.1 million in the year-ago quarter and clinical test volume rose 2 percent. Average revenue per test grew 2 percent to $389. Pharma services revenues were $30.5 million, up 41 percent from $21.7 million in the same quarter last year. On a conference call to discuss the firm's financial results, CEO Chris Smith said that the informatics division saw record revenues in the quarter, growing 38 percent year over year.

The company's net loss for the quarter was $22.7 million, or $.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $41.8 million, or $.34 per share, in the same quarter the previous year. Its adjusted EPS for the quarter was a net loss of $.06 per share, better than Wall Street analysts' average estimate of a net loss of $.16 per share.

Revenues for full-year 2022 were $509.7 million, up 5 percent from $484.3 million in 2021 and exceeding analysts' average estimate of $500.6 million. Excluding COVID-19 PCR testing, revenues increased 6 percent year over year. The growth was driven by an increase in average unit price and a more favorable test mix in the clinical services segment, as well as by growth in pharma services, largely due to the timing of project billing, NeoGenomics said in a statement.

Smith said the firm served more than 625,000 patients and had more than 1 million tests ordered during the year.

Clinical services revenue was up 4 percent in 2022 to $418.8 million from $404.2 million in 2021, while pharma services jumped 14 percent to $91.0 million from $80.2 million. Smith noted that the clinical services business saw a continued shift toward higher-value and larger panel tests.

NeoGenomics' net loss for the year was $144.3 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.3 million, or $.07 per share, in 2021. Adjusted EPS for 2022 was a net loss of $.56 per share, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of a net loss of $.68 per share.

The company ended the year with $263.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $174.8 million in marketable securities.

For 2023, NeoGenomics is forecasting revenues between $545 million and $555 million and a net loss between $107 million and $116 million. CFO Jeffrey Sherman noted on the conference call that the fourth quarter has traditionally been the company's strongest quarter as patients with high-deductible health plans increase screening visits and pharmaceutical clients tend to ramp up spending. As a result, while the firm expects Q1 2023 revenues to be up between 7 and 9 percent year over year, he said revenues will likely be down sequentially compared to Q4 2022. He also noted that the company does not expect to provide specific quarterly guidance in the future.

In morning trading on the Nasdaq, NeoGenomics shares were up 29 percent at $17.26.