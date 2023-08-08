NeoGenomics Q2 Revenues up 18 Percent as Firm Beats Analyst Estimates

NEW YORK – NeoGenomics said Tuesday that its revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were up 18 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, the Fort Myers, Florida-based firm brought in $146.9 million in total revenues compared to $125.1 million in the year-ago quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $137.4 million. This included clinical services revenue of $123.2 million, up 17 percent from $105.6 million in Q2 2022, and advanced diagnostics (previously called pharma services) revenue of $23.8 million, up 22 percent year over year from $19.4 million.

The company said that both its test volume and its average revenue per test grew 8 percent year over year, with each test performed now bringing in $417 on average and 295,116 tests performed during the quarter.

In a statement, NeoGenomics CEO Chris Smith said the firm's growth reflected the company's strategic priorities and improvements in execution. Based on the results, the firm has raised its full-year 2023 revenue guidance to between $565 million and $575 million from a previous range of $555 million to $565 million. The company also revised its net loss guidance to a range of $100 million to $107 million from a previous range of $108 million to $116 million.

NeoGenomics' R&D spending was $7.5 million in the second quarter, down 13 percent from $8.6 million in the same period of 2022. Its SG&A costs rose about 5 percent year over year to $79.2 million from $75.1 million.

The firm's Q2 net loss was $24.3 million, or $.19 per share, compared to $35.3 million, or $.28 per share, in the same quarter last year. The firm reported an adjusted loss per share of $.05, ahead of analysts' average prediction of an $.11 loss per share.

NeoGenomics ended the quarter with $289.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $120.3 million in marketable securities.