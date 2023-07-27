Logo

NeoGenomics Gets Medicare Coverage for Radar Minimal Residual Disease Assay in Breast Cancer

Jul 27, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – NeoGenomics said Thursday that its minimal residual disease assay Radar is now covered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for cancer recurrence detection and monitoring in patients with breast cancer after the firm passed the required MolDx technical assessment.

Medicare administrative contractor Palmetto, which oversees the MolDx program, issued a local coverage determination in 2021 authorizing coverage for MRD tests as long as tests are deemed appropriate by MolDx.

NeoGenomics said that Radar tests are now covered for patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer, including those with a personal history of high-risk stage II/III HR+/HER2- breast cancer, five or more years from diagnosis, who presently do not have evidence of disease. Coverage is backdated to March 24 of this year.

Like other leading technologies, the firm's MRD assays are patient-specific, with a blood test designed for each individual using targets gleaned from initial sequencing of their tumor tissue. Its competitor Natera, which employs a similar approach, also gained Medicare coverage for MRD testing in breast cancer this February.

NeoGenomics had initially struggled to obtain coverage from Medicare, failing in its bid to the MolDx program for a colorectal cancer indication in 2022. The company has previously said that it planned to submit at least two other indications aside from breast cancer for technical assessments by the end of this year.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Liquid Biopsy
Cancer
Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing
circulating tumor DNA
Neogenomics
Reimbursement News
CMS
MolDx Program
North America
Breast Cancer
Breaking News
The Scan

Servants at Machu Picchu Had High Genetic Diversity, Ancient DNA Analysis Finds

The researchers sequenced DNA isolated from tooth samples from burial sites at Machu Picchu and compared them to other Incans, as they report in Science Advances.

Longer Telomeres Linked to Better Cardiac Function, Decreased Heart Failure Risk

In JAMA Cardiology, the researchers examined measures of cardiac function among individuals from the UK Biobank.

Analysis Examines NIH Funding Toward Drug Development, Patents

Researchers report in PLOS One that only a portion of US National Institutes of Health-funded research toward drug development is included on patents.

Inflammatory Skin Condition GWAS Leads to Common Variants, Candidate Genes

A genome-wide association study in JAMA Dermatology suggests hidradenitis suppurativa corresponds to variants near epidermal differentiation and hair follicle inflammation genes.