Natera Revenues Rise 32 Percent in Q2, Beating Analyst Estimates

Aug 03, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Natera reported after the close of market Thursday year-over-year revenue growth of 32 percent for the second quarter of 2023.

The Austin, Texas-based company finished the three months ending June 30 with $261.4 million in total revenues compared to $198.2 million for the same quarter in 2022. This beat analysts' average estimate of $242.1 million.

The firm attributed much of this increase to a 24 percent year-over-year spike in test volume. The company processed 617,200 tests in Q2, including 599,000 tests accessioned in its laboratory, compared to approximately 499,900 tests (484,000 accessioned in its laboratory) in Q2 2022.

Natera's Q2 net loss was $110.8 million, or $0.97 per share, compared to approximately $145.2 million, or $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm did not provide an adjusted LPS figure, though analysts on average had predicted a LPS of $1.09.

Natera's R&D spending fell approximately 5 percent to $78.2 million from $82.6 million in the same quarter last year, while its SG&A expenses rose 2 percent to $152.5 million from $149.5 million.

Natera ended the quarter with approximately $381.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and $354.8 million in short-term investments.

The firm raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $1.015 billion to $1.035 billion from a previous range of $995 million to $1.015 billion.

