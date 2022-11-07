NanoString Technologies Q3 Revenues Drop 21 Percent as Firm Lowers Full-Year Guidance

NEW YORK – NanoString Technologies reported after the close of the market on Monday that its third quarter revenues were down 21 percent year over year, the third consecutive underperformed quarter of the year.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the Seattle-based spatial biology company's total revenues were $29.5 million, compared to $37.2 million for Q3 2021, falling short of analysts' consensus estimate of $35.6 million.

NanoString's Q3 product and service revenues dropped 20 percent to $29.5 million from $36.9 million a year ago, and its Q3 collaboration revenues shrunk to $75,000 from last year’s $226,000.

NanoString reported $9.3 million in GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) revenues in Q3, consisting of $4.7 million in instrument revenue and $4.6 million in consumables revenue. It reported nCounter revenue of $20.2 million, comprising $3.3 million in instrument revenue, $12.0 million in consumables revenue, and $4.9 million in service revenue.

By the end of the third quarter, NanoString grew its GeoMx DSP installed base to approximately 330 systems, representing 47 percent year-over-year growth. Total nCounter installed base rose to approximately 1,105, representing 7 percent year-over-year growth.

NanoString President and CEO Brad Gray said in a statement that the company currently has orders for more than 100 CosMx systems, which is expected to begin generating revenue as the company ships its first systems in the coming weeks.

NanoString's Q3 net loss swelled to $36.7 million, or $.79 per share, from approximately $31.3 million, or $.69 per share, in the same period last year. This failed to meet analysts' average expectation of loss per share of $0.51.

NanoString's Q3 R&D spending decreased 11 percent to $17.0 million from $19.1 million, while its SG&A expenses increased 12 percent to $33.8 million from $30.3 million.

The company finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $117.1 million and short-term investments of $113.4 million.

NanoString updated its 2022 outlook, now expecting total product and service revenue of $125 to $127 million compared to previous guidance of $140 to $150 million listed in the previous guidance.

Additionally, the company now estimates that its 2022 nCounter revenue, inclusive of all service revenue, will be $83 to $84 million, down from previous guidance of $90 to $95 million.

​​"The third quarter and year-to-date 2022 have presented challenges as our business mix has continued to evolve, and we have taken steps to streamline our cost structure while maintaining our investments in spatial biology," NanoString CFO Tom Bailey said in a statement. "With our strong balance sheet and 2023 revenue backlog, we expect improved profitability in the future and to reach cash break-even with our current financial resources."