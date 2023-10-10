Logo

NanoString Technologies Announces Layoffs; Q3 Preliminary Revenues Beat Guidance

Oct 10, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – NanoString Technologies said on Tuesday that it plans to eliminate approximately 110 positions while expecting third quarter revenues to grow 63 percent year over year.

The Seattle-based spatial biology firm said the workforce reduction is a result of the "reorganization of the company's research and development and manufacturing departments and activities" and is expected to reduce expenses by more than $15.0 million on an annualized basis.

As a result of the layoffs, a charge of approximately $5.0 million is expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter, the company said, primarily to provide severance payments and support to affected employees.

The company also announced preliminary financial results for Q3 2023. For the three months ending Sept. 30, the firm expects to book more than $48.0 million in revenues, compared to $29.5 million a year ago. This surpasses the company's revenue guidance of $45.0 million to $47.0 million and the Wall Street consensus estimate of $46.2 million.

Of this, spatial biology revenues are estimated to be approximately $29.0 million, higher than the company's previous guidance of $27.0 million to $28.0 million and the consensus revenue estimate of approximately $27.0 million.

Meanwhile, nCounter revenues, inclusive of all service and other revenue, are expected to be around $19.0 million, at the upper end of the guidance range of $18.0 million to $19.0 million, the company said.

NanoString said it has "accelerated" CosMx shipments during Q3, resulting in a spatial biology instrument revenue growth of approximately 348 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, the company said it "successfully defended sizable CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager instrument order book" against the backdrop of its ongoing patent litigation with 10x Genomics. By the end of Q3, the company fulfilled or retained approximately 95 percent of cumulative orders, it said.

Filed under

Business News
Gene Expression & RNA Sequencing
layoffs
financial results
financial estimates
North America
Spatial Biology
NanoString
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.