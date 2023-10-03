NanoString, A*Star, Next Level Genomics to Launch Spatial Biology Laboratory in Singapore

NEW YORK – A*Star's Genome Institute of Singapore, NanoString Technologies, and Next Level Genomics said on Tuesday that they are establishing a joint spatial biology lab in Singapore.

The Spatial Atlas of Clinical Evolution of Disease (SpACE-Dx) lab will use spatial multiomics technologies to research complex diseases with a primary focus on cancer. It will live within A*Star's GIS facility and be accessible to the local research community.

NanoString will provide training, ongoing technical support and service and applications support for all platforms for the entire duration of the term, Jay Manikandan, the firm's director of sales for Asia-Pacific and Japan, told GenomeWeb, enabled by an on-site team of three specialists. "NanoString will also provide early access to some of our products, expertise for projects, consultations, and access to R&D," he said, as well as conduct comarketing events, webinars, grant programs, and other educational and training activities.

Next Level Genomics will provide expertise in using NanoString spatial instruments.

Financial and other details were not disclosed.

"We are excited to partner with Next Level Genomics and NanoString and are hopeful that this collaborative effort will result in significant discoveries that can be translated into the clinic," Ramanuj DasGupta, senior group leader at A*STAR's GIS, who is leading efforts to establish the lab, said in a statement.