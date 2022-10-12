Logo

NanoMosaic Licenses Post-Operative Delirium Test From Mass General, Harvard Medical School

Oct 12, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – NanoMosaic announced on Wednesday that it has obtained exclusive rights to a serum biomarker test for post-operative delirium from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. 

The test uses NanoMosaic's nanoneedle-based Tessie system and is intended for the diagnosis and prognosis of patients with anesthesia-induced delirium and Alzheimer's disease, the company said in a statement. The Tessie platform enables end-user customization for assay development for proteomic and nucleic acid content and allows for protein interrogation and multiomics analysis within a single chip on one run, NanoMosaic added. The nanoneedles leverage antibodies or other affinity reagents to detect and quantify proteins.

The Boston-based company will offer the delirium test to clinicians, hospitals, and clinical research organizations. 

"NanoMosaic is developing its business infrastructure to leverage multiple channels, both internal and with partners to enable better treatment options and maximize the benefit for patients," Audrey Warner, NanoMosaic's VP of corporate development, said in a statement. 

Filed under

Business News
Proteomics & Protein Research
Neurological & Psychological Disorders
Alzheimer's disease
North America
licensing agreement
Harvard
Mass General
Breaking News
The Scan

Chromosome-Scale Genome of Aldabra Giant Tortoise

Researchers have generated a chromosome-level genome assembly for the long-lived Aldabra giant tortoise in GigaScience.

Whole-Genome Sequence Analysis Sheds New Light on Genetics of Plasma Lipids

A large, diverse sequencing study of blood lipid levels in Nature Communications uncovers millions of associated variants.

Study Links MicroRNAs to Range of Psychiatric Disorders

Researchers tie miRNA binding site variants to psychiatric disorder risk in a new Human Mutation study.

Zika Virus Infections Activate Different Pathways in Different Tissues

A study appearing in BMC Genomics found that Zika virus infection leads to the activation of different signaling pathways in different tissue types.