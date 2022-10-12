NanoMosaic Licenses Post-Operative Delirium Test From Mass General, Harvard Medical School

NEW YORK – NanoMosaic announced on Wednesday that it has obtained exclusive rights to a serum biomarker test for post-operative delirium from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

The test uses NanoMosaic's nanoneedle-based Tessie system and is intended for the diagnosis and prognosis of patients with anesthesia-induced delirium and Alzheimer's disease, the company said in a statement. The Tessie platform enables end-user customization for assay development for proteomic and nucleic acid content and allows for protein interrogation and multiomics analysis within a single chip on one run, NanoMosaic added. The nanoneedles leverage antibodies or other affinity reagents to detect and quantify proteins.

The Boston-based company will offer the delirium test to clinicians, hospitals, and clinical research organizations.

"NanoMosaic is developing its business infrastructure to leverage multiple channels, both internal and with partners to enable better treatment options and maximize the benefit for patients," Audrey Warner, NanoMosaic's VP of corporate development, said in a statement.