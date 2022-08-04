Myriad Q2 Revenues Down 5 Percent, up 7 Percent Excluding Divestitures

NEW YORK – Myriad Genetics said before the open of US markets on Thursday that its Q2 2022 revenues were down 5 percent year over year.

Total revenues for the period were $179.3 million, down from $189.4 million while beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $171.0 million.

Excluding the divestitures of Myriad RBM, Autoimmune, and myPath Melanoma, Myriad's Q2 revenues were up 7 percent year over year. Foreign currency rates negatively impacted total revenues by roughly $2 million.

Total molecular diagnostics revenues were $179.3 million, up less than 1 percent from $178.7 million a year ago. Myriad posted no pharmaceutical and clinical services revenues after reporting $10.7 million in Q2 2021.

Myriad's hereditary cancer testing revenues were $79.4 million during the quarter, down 8 percent from $86.0 million in the prior year. Prenatal testing brought in $33.3 million, up 13 percent year over year from $29.4 million. Pharmacogenomics revenues were $33.1 million, a 46 percent increase compared to $22.6 million in Q2 2021. Myriad's tumor profiling segment contributed $33.5 million during the quarter, up 11 percent from $30.3 million in the year-ago period.

The firm said that total test volumes for the quarter were up 9 percent year over year.

Myriad posted a net loss of $14.1 million, or $.18 per share, for the quarter compared to a loss of $4.7 million, or $.06 per share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, Myriad posted earnings per share of $.04, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $.01.

The company's R&D costs grew 4 percent to $20.3 million from $19.5 million, while its SG&A costs were down 6 percent to $127.1 million from $135.2 million.

Myriad ended the quarter with $105.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $99.9 million in marketable investment securities.