Myriad Genetics Reports 3 Percent Q1 Revenue Drop, Lowers Full-Year Guidance

NEW YORK – Myriad Genetics reported after the close of market Tuesday a year-over-year revenue loss of 3 percent for the first quarter of 2025, prompting the firm to lower its full-year financial guidance.

The Salt Lake City-based genetic testing company finished the three months ending March 31 with $195.9 million in total revenue compared to $202.2 million for the same quarter in 2024. The company attributed this to the impact of UnitedHealthcare's decision to discontinue coverage of multi-gene panel pharmacogenetic testing, and to the company's efforts to streamline its PGx business. The top-line result fell shy of analysts' average estimate of approximately $200.5 million.

In a conference call held with investors, CFO Mark Leffler said that the UnitedHealthcare decision amounted to an estimated $10 million headwind, partially offset by reduced spending, the divestiture of the company's European EndoPredict business, and a $29.3 million income tax benefit that was recognized in Q1.

"This benefit…is expected to result in approximately $13 million of cash, tax refunds and interest payments to the company anticipated to be received in the next few quarters," Leffler said.

Leffler added that he is optimistic that the company will be able to continue growing the GeneSight business despite the UHC decision.

"Mental health illness is not going away anytime soon," he said, adding that provider reactions to the decision has been minimal.

Hereditary cancer testing revenue dipped 2 percent year over year to $86.3 million from $88.1 million. Tumor profiling test revenue slid approximately 5 percent to $29.3 million from $30.9 million in the same quarter last year. Prenatal test sales rose 11 percent to $49.3 million versus $44.3 million a year ago, and the firm's pharmacogenomics test revenue fell 20 percent to $31.0 million from $38.9 million.

CEO Sam Raha said on the call that Myriad expects to be able to launch several new products over this year and early next.

"We are making progress in our path to launch our first [minimal residual disease] test in the first half of 2026, [and] we're on track to launch our first AI-enabled Prolaris test to support clinical decisions at the time of biopsy, in partnership with Pathomiq by the end of this year," Raha said.

Leffler added that the company remains on track to market its FirstGene four-in-one prenatal screening test by the end of July, and the expanded MyRisk panel in the first half of next year.

Myriad's Q1 net loss was $100,000, or $.01 per share, compared to a loss of $26 million, or $0.29 per share, in Q1 of last year. On an adjusted basis, Myriad reported a loss per share of $.03, beating analysts' average prediction for a loss of $.05 per share.

Myriad's R&D spending rose10 percent to $27.5 million from $24.9 million in the same quarter last year. Its SG&A expenses fell 3 percent to $135.7 million from $140.6 million in Q1 2024.

Myriad ended the quarter with $91.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The company lowered its 2025 revenue guidance to between $807 million and $823 million from a previous range of between $840 million and $860 million.

"We are expecting modest, sequential increases each quarter," Leffler said. "This new revenue range reflects the impact of our reallocation of commercial resources away from GeneSight and towards other products."