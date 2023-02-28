Myriad Genetics Q4 Revenues Rise 11 Percent on Test Volumes

NEW YORK – Myriad Genetics reported after the close of market on Tuesday that its fourth quarter revenues rose 11 percent while full-year revenues were down 2 percent.

The Salt Lake City, Utah-based company finished the three months ended Dec. 31 with $177.8 million in revenues compared to $160.8 million for the same quarter in 2021, beating analysts' average estimate of $169.5 million.

The firm attributed much of the increase to higher testing volumes, which rose 26 percent year over year. Hereditary cancer and pharmacogenomics volumes grew 16 percent and 23 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Myriad's Q4 R&D spending rose nearly 41 percent to $23.4 million from $16.6 million a year ago, while its SG&A expenses grew 15 percent to $146.5 million from $127.5 million.

Fourth quarter net loss increased to $42.3 million, or $0.52 per share, from $7.6 million, or $0.10 per share, the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted Q4 loss per share was $.12, besting analysts' average estimate of a $.16 loss per share.

Myriad reported $678.4 million in total revenues for 2022, down nearly 2 percent from $690.6 million in 2021, although testing revenue rose approximately 2 percent to $678.4 million from $666.4 million. The company reported $24.2 million in other revenue in 2021 compared to none in 2022.

The company's full-year R&D spending rose 4 percent to $85.4 million from $81.9 million in 2021, while its SG&A expenses declined 4 percent to $514.7 million from $537.8 million a year earlier.

Full-year net loss rose to $112 million, or $1.39 per share, from $27.2 million, or $0.35 per share, in 2021. On an adjusted basis, Myriad reported a loss per share of $.30, beating analysts' average estimate of a LPS of $.35.

Myriad finished the year with $56.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $58.0 million in marketable investment securities.

The company said that it anticipates full-year 2023 revenues in the range of $720 million to $750 million and adjusted loss per share of $.20 to $.40. On average, analysts are expecting full-year revenues of $725.0 million and adjusted LPS of $.30.

Myriad said it expects first quarter revenue of $170 million to $172 million, and adjusted LPS of $.18 to $.20. On average, analysts are expecting Q1 revenues of $174.9 million and LPS of $.10.