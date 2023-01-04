Logo

Moderna to Acquire Japan's OriCiro Genomics for $85M

Jan 04, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Messenger RNA vaccine and therapeutics maker Moderna said on Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tokyo-based synthetic biology firm OriCiro Genomics for $85 million.

Other details of the deal were not disclosed.

"With this acquisition, we obtain best-in-class tools for cell-free synthesis and amplification of plasmid DNA, a key building block in messenger RNA (mRNA) manufacturing," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. "OriCiro's technology strategically complements our manufacturing expertise and further accelerates our research and development engine."

Founded in 2018 to develop and commercialize a technology for cell-free assembly and amplification of large circular DNA, OriCiro raised approximately $7.3 million in Series B funding in July 2021, led by University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners. The firm expanded its Series B round in June 2022 by an undisclosed amount from Asahi Kasei Medical and opened a US office in Boston last year.

Moderna has been developing mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines. Its COVID-19 vaccine, among others like it, helped prove the clinical efficacy of mRNA technology.

The OriCiro deal underscores Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna's global ambitions. The firm struck a deal to build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in the UK last June and has revealed plans to build facilities in Australia, Canada, and Kenya.

Filed under

Business News
Synthetic Biology
Drug Discovery & Development
COVID-19
Asia/Oceania
North America
mergers & acquisitions
PCR
Breaking News
