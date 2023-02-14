Logo

Modell Foundation, Veritas Strike Deal to Test Thousands for Primary Immunodeficiency

Feb 14, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – The Jeffrey Modell Foundation has struck an agreement with health and wellness testing company LetsGetChecked's genomics arm to test thousands of children worldwide for primary immunodeficiency disorders, the organizations announced Tuesday.

The Jeffrey Modell Foundation, a not-for-profit named for Jeffrey Modell, who passed away from complications of a primary immunodeficiency disorder at age 15, supports early diagnosis and treatment development for the condition. There are more than 300 primary immunodeficiency disorders, rare genetic conditions in which the immune system doesn't work correctly.

As part of the collaboration, more than 900 physician members who are part of the Jeffrey Modell Centers Network will be able to offer genomic sequencing services from Veritas, a company that LetsGetChecked acquired last year, to patients suspected of having a primary immunodeficiency to identify possible genetic mutations.

The goal is to test thousands of children and provide early diagnosis and treatment.

"The diagnostic journey for patients with a PI is long and can take them to numerous pediatric specialists before a specific genetic diagnosis and treatment may be offered," said Luis Izquierdo, chief medical officer at Veritas, in a statement.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Clinical Sequencing
Sequencing
Veritas Genetics
immune system diseases
Breaking News
The Scan

Neuromuscular Disease-Related CNVs Detected in Clinical Exome Analysis

A copy number-focused analysis of 4,800 clinical exomes in the European Journal of Human Genetics led to CNV-based diagnoses in 88 individuals with muscle, movement, or neuropathy-related conditions.

Study Explores FDA Approvals for Drugs With Uncertain Pivotal Trial Results

A review of drugs approved between 2018 and 2021 in JAMA Internal Medicine explores circumstances leading to accelerated approval despite null primary end points in pivotal trials.

Colorectal Cancer Gut Microbe Clues Bolstered by AI Approach

Using an artificial intelligence approach, researchers in Genome Biology search for more personalized gut microbial community markers in individuals with colorectal cancer.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Mutation Reversed in Human Cell Line, Mouse Model With Gene Editing

Researchers in Nature Medicine turn to an adenine base editor and precise single-guide RNA approach to correct a pathogenic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy mutation in the MYH7 gene.