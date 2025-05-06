Mission Bio, IDT Partner on Sequencing-Based Genome Editing Validation

NEW YORK – Mission Bio said Tuesday that it has partnered with Danaher subsidiary Integrated DNA Technologies to develop a workflow to detect on- and off-target effects of genome editing.

Under the terms of the deal, Mission Bio is integrating IDT's rhAmpSeq targeted resequencing chemistry into its Tapestri single-cell DNA sequencing platform.

"Traditional bulk sequencing methods provide valuable insights into genome editing efficiency but lack the resolution to capture single-cell heterogeneity, zygosity, and co-occurrence of edits within individual cells," the firms said in a statement. "The new, integrated approach enhances the efficiency for obtaining both on-target efficacy assessment and off-target detection in a single-cell context, offering researchers an unprecedented level of accuracy and confidence in genome editing analysis."

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"Safety is key to unlocking the true promise of CRISPR, and this collaboration with Mission Bio reflects another step forward to advancing the delivery of safer and more efficient genome editing platforms," Sandy Ottensmann, VP and GM of gene writing and editing at IDT, said in a statement. "By pairing the precision of rhAmpSeq with the single-cell resolution of Tapestri, we aim to support cell and gene therapy developers."

In July 2024, IDT licensed off-target CRISPR genome editing technology from SeQure Dx for use in drug development.

Mission's deal with IDT brings another partner-developed assay to its Tapestri platform. In 2023, Mission Bio partnered with Fulgent Genetics to offer single-cell assays for drug development.

The firms are planning to share data from a proof-of-concept study at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy annual meeting later this month.