MGI Tech Partners With Sweden's Xpress Genomics on Single-Cell RNA-seq Tech Development

NEW YORK – China's MGI Tech said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Stockholm-based Xpress Genomics to develop single-cell RNA-sequencing technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, MGI has licensed single-cell RNA-seq techniques that cover the full length of a transcript from Xpress Genomics.

"We are excited to finally unify quality and scale with our full-length scRNA-seq solutions," said Rickard Sandberg, cofounder of Xpress Genomics and a professor at the Karolinska Institute. "Building on our longstanding experience in this area, the developed technology will be streamlined into MGI's sequencing technology for the most cost-efficient and scalable full-length scRNA-seq to date."

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Xpress Genomics has a lab at the Cancer Center Karolinska in Sweden.