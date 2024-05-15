Metrodora Institute, PrecisionLife to Launch Biomarker-Driven Long COVID, CFS Trials

NEW YORK – The Metrodora Institute and UK company PrecisionLife on Monday said they will begin recruiting participants for clinical trials to evaluate potential precision diagnostic tests and treatments for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and long COVID that the organizations codeveloped.

The organizations will test and validate genotypic diagnostic tests that aim to provide clinicians with information about patient risk for various diseases. Researchers will also use information on patients' molecular profiles to recruit participants into clinical studies evaluating drug repurposing candidates that target specific disease-modifying mechanisms.

The organizations will open recruitment for the clinical trials in the US in June with plans to recruit up to 1,000 patients. Results from the studies may read out as early as later this year.

The partnership brings together PrecisionLife's data platform that analyzes disease mechanisms, drug targets, and patient stratification biomarkers with expertise at Salt Lake City-based Metrodora Institute, a medical and research center focused on complex multisystem disorders. They are also collaborating with patient charities such as Action for ME.

"In Metrodora, we have a partner that is moving quickly with us to validate a new generation of precision diagnostics and to generate clinical proof of the disease-modifying potential of key disease mechanisms," PrecisionLife CEO Steve Gardner said in a statement. "With our combined disease insights, patient support, and clinical expertise, we're looking to bring forward new tests for a broad range of underserved patient communities."