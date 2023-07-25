MetaSight Diagnostics, Maccabi's KSM Partner for Large-Scale Metabolomics Research Study in Israel

NEW YORK – MetaSight Diagnostics, an Israeli health technology company developing liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of chronic and acute diseases, said on Tuesday that it has inked a partnership with Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM), the research and innovation center of Israel's HMO Maccabi Health Services, to support the creation of a comprehensive metabolomics dataset consisting of hundreds of thousands of de-identified serum samples.

The company's goal is to advance a liquid biopsy platform for both oncology and other disease areas, with early development targets in chronic liver disease, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological diseases.

MetaSight Founder and CEO Tomer Shlomi said in a statement that the firm's proprietary high-throughput mass spectrometry approach — using liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry instruments and consumables from Thermo Fisher Scientific — has enabled the firm to generate what it believes is the world’s largest serum molecular dataset. In addition to metabolomics, the company is also building datasets in lipidomics and proteomics.

Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.