Metabolon Raises $25M in Private Equity Financing

NEW YORK – Metabolomics firm Metabolon said on Tuesday that it has raised $25 million in private equity financing.

The funding came predominantly from new investors, with participation from existing investors, the firm said.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it will use the money for general corporate purposes, as well as to accelerate its R&D and commercialization activities.

"The infusion of capital will allow us to continue accelerating our already robust growth and execution as we bring market-leading metabolomics and the associated deep phenotyping capabilities to a rapidly expanding market," Metabolon CEO Gerry Haines said in a statement.

Founded in 2000, Metabolon offers metabolomics-based services for drug development and biomarker discovery. Its partners include Parkinson's UK, the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and the Swedish Biomarkers For Identifying Neurodegenerative Disorders Early and Reliably (Biofinder) 2 Study.

In late 2020, the company closed a $72 million combined debt and equity financing. That round included new investor Perceptive Advisors and existing investor EW Healthcare Partners.