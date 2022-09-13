Logo

Metabolon Partners With Swedish Biofinder 2 Study to Develop Dementia Biomarkers

Sep 13, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Metabolomics firm Metabolon announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with the Swedish Biomarkers For Identifying Neurodegenerative Disorders Early and Reliably (Biofinder) 2 Study to develop novel biomarkers for neurological diseases.

In addition, the partnership is intended to help with the development of new pathology-based disease classifications and "investigate underlying disease mechanisms of dementia to help discover new relevant drug targets," the Morrisville, North Carolina-based firm said in a statement. 

The study is designed to address issues related to the role of tau pathology in a variety of neurological disorders.

Metabolon will run metabolomics on cerebrospinal fluid and plasma from the study's baseline collections to identify metabolomic biomarkers to monitor the early impacts of new therapies and provide methods to accurately diagnose different dementia disorders, the company added. Along with the study, the company "will also define the temporal evolution of pathologies in the pre-dementia phases of Alzheimer's."

"Adding metabolomics to this already successful study will allow our researchers to reveal new biomarkers to support a greater understanding of dementia diseases and better inform successful drug development," Metabolon President and CEO Ro Hastie said in a statement.

