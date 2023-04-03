Logo

Mercy BioAnalytics Raises $41M in Series A Financing

Apr 03, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Mercy BioAnalytics announced Monday that it closed a $41 million Series A financing round. Novalis LifeSciences led the round, with participation from Sozo Ventures, Hatteras Venture Partners, iSelect Fund, American Cancer Society BrightEdge, Broadway Angels, Labcorp, and Bruker.

Mercy plans to use proceeds from the round to further the development and commercialization of its Mercy Halo high-risk lung cancer screening test and to advance clinical programs for additional indications, including ovarian cancer.

The Natick, Massachusetts-based company presented proof-of-concept data on its Mercy Halo Ovarian Cancer test last year.

The Mercy Halo platform functions through simultaneous detection of multiple cancer-related biomarkers found on the surfaces of tumor-derived extracellular vesicles, which the company says are more abundant and persistent than cell-free DNA.

The firm plans larger clinical studies to validate the assay's performance in these and other indications and intends to present additional data at this month's American Association for Cancer Research conference in Orlando, Florida, and at the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles annual meeting in Seattle in May.

"Mercy is taking a unique approach designed to address the challenges that have plagued early cancer detection liquid biopsy tests that seek to measure tumor-derived DNA," Paul Meister, partner at Novalis LifeSciences and member of Mercy's board of directors, said in a statement.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Liquid Biopsy
financing
North America
cancer screening
early detection
exosomes/extracellular vesicles
Lung Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Breaking News
The Scan

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Linked to Rare Complement Factor Mutations

With exome sequencing of four affected families, researchers in iScience track down ultra-rare complement factor mutations linked to AMD.

Academic Firms See Less Favorable Economic Returns on Biotech Licenses, Study Finds

Royalty rates, precommercial payments, and deal sizes tend to be lower between academic institutions and commercial firms than in deals between firms, a PLOS One study finds.

Chemo Appears to Improve Outcomes When Added to Immunotherapy in Subset of Gastrointestinal Cancers

A JCO Precision Oncology study suggests chemotherapy and checkpoint immunotherapy may outperform immunotherapy alone for MSI/dMMR gastrointestinal cancer.

Harvard Team Report One-Time Base Editing Treatment for Motor Neuron Disease in Mice

A base-editing approach restored SMN levels and improved motor function in a mouse model of spinal muscular atrophy, a new Science paper reports.