MDxHealth Prices $40M Public Offering

Feb 03, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – MDxHealth said Friday that it has priced a registered public offering of 10 million American Depositary Shares (each representing 10 ordinary shares of the company) at $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of $40 million.

The company has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase 1.5 million additional ADSs on the same terms and conditions. Cowen and Company and William Blair & Company are acting as joint bookrunning managers, with BTIG serving as lead manager and KBC Securities as co-manager for the offering.

MDxHealth said the offering is expected to close on Feb. 7, and it plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate and working capital purposes, including product development efforts and commercial activities.

