Massive Bio to Provide AI Analytics to Precision Cancer Consortium

Jun 02, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Massive Bio said Friday that it will provide artificial intelligence-powered analytics technology to the Precision Cancer Consortium (PCC) a year-old group of biopharmaceutical firms collaborating to increase access to genomic testing in oncology.

The New York-based bioinformatics company will incorporate clinical trial protocols from PCC members into its Synergy-AI registry to optimize the matching of patients to trials as well as to widen patient access to next-generation sequencing and precision interventions.

"With this partnership, we can streamline the process of clinical trial matching and reduce the burden on patients and healthcare systems," Massive Bio Founder and CEO Selin Kurnaz said in a statement.

"This collaboration has the potential to address a major challenge in precision oncology and improve patient outcomes," added Yinghui Zhou, PCC project lead and senior director of Bayer Translational Sciences Oncology. "By working together and utilizing a collection of genomics data from multiple sources centralized with the assistance of AI, we can create a valuable scientific resource and optimize the efficiency of clinical trial matching globally and scale."

