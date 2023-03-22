Logo

Massive Bio, NeoGenomics Collaborate on AI-Driven Oncology Clinical Trial Matching

Mar 22, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Massive Bio and NeoGenomics said Wednesday that they have formed a collaboration to accelerate oncology drug discovery by improving identification and enrollment of cancer patients eligible for clinical trials.

Under the partnership, NeoGenomics, a Fort Myers, Florida-based cancer genetic testing and contract research organization, will screen and identify patients with biomarkers that might qualify them for clinical trials. New York-based Massive Bio will then assist treating physicians with obtaining patient consent and additional testing to support the enrollment process.

"NeoGenomics' advanced diagnostic tools and US footprint, combined with Massive Bio's [artificial intelligence] capabilities and concierge services in oncology, will enable us to match patients to clinical trials faster and more efficiently, resulting in improved outcomes and reduced costs," Vishal Sikri, president of advanced diagnostics at NeoGenomics, said in a statement.

"This collaboration between NeoGenomics and Massive Bio will enable us to provide patients with personalized care and support throughout their cancer journey and move the needle forward in precision oncology and research," added Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, cofounder and chief medical officer of Massive Bio.

