Massive Bio, CureMatch Partner to Improve Oncology Clinical Trial, Precision Treatment Access

NEW YORK – Massive Bio and CureMatch on Tuesday announced a partnership to improve access to cancer clinical trials and precision oncology treatments through their decision support and artificial intelligence platforms.

The partnership will combine CureMatch's decision support platform, which identifies cancer treatments for patients based on their molecular tumor profile, with Massive Bio's AI platform to process patient data from the CureMatch reports and match patients to clinical trials.

The companies hope the partnership will help reduce disparities in clinical trial enrollment by matching patients to trials regardless of their location, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, cofounder of Massive Bio, said in a statement. They also believe the collaboration will help advance drug development by quickly identifying more patients to enroll in trials.

Massive Bio, based in New York, has previously partnered with Perthera.ai, Azra AI, and NeoGenomics to use its AI-based platform to improve oncology clinical trial matching.

CureMatch's platform analyzes patient molecular profiling data to rank potential treatments and combination therapies that are best suited to an individual patient and generates reports to help guide oncologists' decision making. CureMatch, based in San Diego, has previously worked with Quantgene and Servier Group's e-health division, WeHealth by Servier, to provide decision support.