Logo

Massive Bio, CureMatch Partner to Improve Oncology Clinical Trial, Precision Treatment Access

Jul 18, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Massive Bio and CureMatch on Tuesday announced a partnership to improve access to cancer clinical trials and precision oncology treatments through their decision support and artificial intelligence platforms.

The partnership will combine CureMatch's decision support platform, which identifies cancer treatments for patients based on their molecular tumor profile, with Massive Bio's AI platform to process patient data from the CureMatch reports and match patients to clinical trials.

The companies hope the partnership will help reduce disparities in clinical trial enrollment by matching patients to trials regardless of their location, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, cofounder of Massive Bio, said in a statement. They also believe the collaboration will help advance drug development by quickly identifying more patients to enroll in trials.

Massive Bio, based in New York, has previously partnered with Perthera.ai, Azra AI, and NeoGenomics to use its AI-based platform to improve oncology clinical trial matching.

CureMatch's platform analyzes patient molecular profiling data to rank potential treatments and combination therapies that are best suited to an individual patient and generates reports to help guide oncologists' decision making. CureMatch, based in San Diego, has previously worked with Quantgene and Servier Group's e-health division, WeHealth by Servier, to provide decision support.

Filed under

Business News
clinical trial
artificial intelligence
clinical decision support
molecular profiling
collaboration
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Identifies Targeted Therapies for Advanced Cancer Patients

In JAMA Network Open, researchers use comprehensive genomic profiling to identify advanced cancer patients who might benefit from targeted therapies before standard of care treatment.

Ancient Bottlenose Dolphin Genome Gives Insight Into Coastal Adaptations

Researchers in Nature Communications say ancient dolphins adapted quickly to new coastal environments thousands of years ago and modern dolphins retain those genetic variations.

Parasitic Worm Genomes Lack Genes Expected in All Animals

Worms from the Nematomorpha phylum are missing about 30 percent of expected genes, including cilia-related ones, a new study in Current Biology reports.

Gut Microbiome Differences Uncovered in Severe Versus Moderate COVID-19

Patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit gut microbiome changes, including declines in Fusicatenibacter saccharivorans and Roseburia hominis, a study in Genome Medicine reports.