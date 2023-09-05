Logo

Mainz Biomed Partners With German Diagnostic Laboratory to Offer ColoAlert Test

Sep 05, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Mainz Biomed said on Tuesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with German diagnostic laboratory Ärztliches Labor Dr. Buhlmann to further strengthen its presence in the German market. 

The collaboration will offer Mainz Biomed greater access to Germany's private health insurance segment for its ColoAlert colorectal cancer screening test, the company said in a statement. Ärztliches Labor Dr. Buhlmann offers molecular diagnostics, genetics, HLA testing, and infectious disease testing to clients under both state and private insurance. 

"Partnering with Dr. Buhlmann's laboratory not only has the potential to further expedite the adoption of ColoAlert in Germany but also aligns with our core mission of facilitating early CRC detection globally," Mainz Biomed Chief Commercial Officer Darin Leigh said in a statement. "We look forward to leveraging her network across both public and private sectors and benefiting from her considerable expertise in pioneering molecular diagnostic tests."

ColoAlert is a PCR-based multiplex test measuring tumor markers in DNA from stool samples and is available in multiple European countries. 

