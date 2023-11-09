Mainz Biomed, Liquid Biosciences Partner on Colorectal Cancer Test Studies

NEW YORK – German cancer diagnostic firm Mainz Biomed announced on Thursday that it has entered a strategic partnership with bioanalytics company Liquid Biosciences to analyze results from Mainz's clinical studies for its colorectal cancer test.

Mainz previously used Liquid Biosciences' artificial intelligence analysis technology platform Emerge to analyze the results of its ColoFuture study for its ColoAlert test. Under the new partnership, Mainz will use Emerge to analyze its EAArly Detect study — the US arm of its ColoFuture study — and its upcoming ReconAAsense trial for US Food and Drug Administration premarket approval, the company said in a statement. If it is successful, Mainz will be able to advance ColoAlert's capabilities and commercialize a next-generation colorectal cancer screening tool, it said.

The goal is to have a single fixed machine learning-based algorithm developed using the Emerge platform that will be integrated into Mainz's next-generation screening test, it added.

Emerge was "designed as a scalable, unbiased methodology to produce transparent algorithms from complex data, without any prior assumptions," Mainz said.

Mainz's noninvasive ColoAlert test analyzes tumor DNA using PCR-based technology and is commercially available in multiple European countries.