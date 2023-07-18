Mainz Biomed, Fugene Genetics Partner on Colorectal Cancer Test Launch in Israel

NEW YORK – Molecular diagnostics firm Mainz Biomed on Tuesday said it signed a deal with testing services provider Fugene Genetics to collaborate on the launch in Israel of Mainz's at-home colorectal cancer test.

Mainz said in a statement that its ColoAlert test will be marketed through Fugene's commercial network and relationships with leading laboratories in Israel. Mainz also inked deals earlier this year to market the test in Germany, the UK, and Spain.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ColoAlert is a stool sample-based test that combines DNA, mRNA, and fecal immunohistochemistry analysis, and it is available in select EU countries. In the US, the test is undergoing Food and Drug Administration evaluation, and the firm plans to collaborate with regional and national distributors for commercialization.

According to Mainz, Israel has one of the highest colorectal cancer screening compliance rates worldwide with more than 1 million people screened annually, and the firm estimates more than 3.5 million adults in Israel could use the test.

Fugene Genetics CEO Noa Rinzler Diwan said in a statement that ColoAlert's effectiveness and user-friendly nature make it a valuable addition to the services available in Israel.

"With our extensive commercial network and strong relationships with healthcare providers, we are well positioned to introduce ColoAlert and promote early detection of colon cancer among our clients," she said. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge genetic testing solutions and improving healthcare outcomes."