Mainz Biomed, Dante Labs Partner to Commercialize ColoAlert in Europe, UAE

NEW YORK – Mainz Biomed and Dante Labs said Thursday that they have entered a partnership to commercialize Mainz's ColoAlert assay in Italy and the United Arab Emirates.

Mainz's flagship product, ColoAlert is an at-home detection test for colorectal cancer that combines stool-based cell-free DNA and fecal immunochemical testing.

Under the agreement, Dante Labs, which manages state-of-the-art sequencing laboratories in multiple international regions, will launch ColoAlert in Italy and UAE using its established commercial channels.

Samples will initially be processed at Mainz's in-house facility, after which Dante will begin purchasing Mainz's CE-IVD assay kits and transition all test processing to its own automated genomic sequencing laboratories in Italy and Dubai.

The partnership marks the first Middle Eastern launch for ColoAlert, which is already marketed across Europe.

"Our differentiated commercial plan of partnering with third-party laboratories for test kit processing versus the traditional methodology of operating a single facility requires alliances with like-minded companies such as Dante Labs, who share our passion for forward-thinking diagnostic test development and marketing strategies," Mainz CEO Guido Baechler said in a statement.

Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati added that the genomics firm views ColoAlert as "an amazing product to deliver more personalized medicine."

Financial terms were not disclosed.