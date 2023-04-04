Logo

M2Gen, Absci Team to Accelerate Precision Oncology Drug Discovery With AI

Apr 04, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Drug development firm Absci said Tuesday that it is partnering with cancer-focused bioinformatics company M2Gen to accelerate the discovery process for new cancer biologics.

Under the partnership, Absci, which uses generative artificial intelligence to improve the development of biologic drugs, will gain access to M2Gen's ORIEN (Oncology Research Information Exchange Network) Avatar clinical and molecular dataset.

M2Gen, a spinout from Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, is the technology hub of the ORIEN network, which aims to deliver complex oncology data and analytics capabilities to researchers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, as well as in academia. Its database of more than 360,000 cancer patients contains longitudinal clinical data as well as tumor and germline genomics data from whole-exome and whole-transcriptome sequencing.

Absci, of Vancouver, Washington, said that it will apply its reverse immunology technology to search the Avatar database for antibodies from patients showing "exceptional" immune responses. The company will then computationally reassemble antigen-antibody pairs to identify potential starting points for drug development in hopes of shortening the drug discovery process.

"This is an important leap forward to better understand individualized protein-protein interactions on cancer cells, moving us toward delivering on the promise of personalized medicine," Absci CEO Sean McClain said in a statement.

"[Absci's] AI-led approach to targeting biologics to make the drug discovery process more efficient and dramatically impact patients' lives made them an ideal partner," added M2Gen CEO Jim Gabriele. "Together, by utilizing our real-world data, we plan to advance personalized cancer treatments in pursuit of a cure."

M2Gen has forged a series of similar partnerships, including one announced in January with AI startup Zephyr AI that the firms expect will advance target and drug discovery for precision oncology treatments.

Filed under

Business News
Cancer
Drug Discovery & Development
Informatics
North America
collaboration
drug discovery
artificial intelligence
personalized medicine
Breaking News
The Scan

Viral Heterogeneity Found in HPV-Positive Oropharyngeal Cancers

In Nature Genetics, researchers characterize oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinomas with single-cell RNA-seq, flagging varied expression features in HPV-positive tumors.

Study Models Cost-Effectiveness of Hepatitis C Virus Diagnosis, Treatment in Australia

Using cost-effectiveness modeling, researchers in Lancet Regional Health compare point-of-care HCV RNA or combined antibody-reflex RNA testing with lab-based approaches.

Patient Study Highlights Perspectives, Understanding of 'Immortal' Nature of Genomic Data

Researchers in EJHG take a qualitative look at the thoughts, responsibilities, and understanding of genomic testing in individuals being tested and their families.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Linked to Rare Complement Factor Mutations

With exome sequencing of four affected families, researchers in iScience track down ultra-rare complement factor mutations linked to AMD.