Lunaphore Technologies, Cell Signaling Technology Partner on Antibody-Based Spatial Proteomics

Jun 07, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Lunaphore Technologies and Cell Signaling Technology said on Wednesday that they have partnered on antibody-based spatial protein analysis.

Under the terms of the deal, the firms will enable the use of CST's antibodies on Lunaphore's Comet platform. Danvers, Massachusetts-based CST offers more than 1,700 immunohistochemistry-validated antibodies, which will be detected by fluorescent secondary antibodies on Comet.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Switzerland-based Lunaphore shifted its focus in 2022 to high-plex spatial proteomics. The Comet platform can stain as many as 40 proteins per sample. In April, the firm signed an agreement with Abcam to comarket that company's antibody portfolio for use on Comet.

