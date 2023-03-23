Logo

Lunaphore Raises CHF 40M in Series D Financing

Mar 23, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Swiss spatial biology firm Lunaphore said on Thursday that it has raised CHF 40 million ($43.7 million) in the first closing of a Series D financing round.

Ernst-Göhner Stiftung Beteiligungen (EGSB) led the round, joined by previous investors PHC Holdings, Swiss Entrepreneurs Fund, Occident, and Redalpine.

The funding includes a €10 million ($10.9 million) venture debt facility from Norgine Ventures.

"Lunaphore is at an inflection point of its trajectory, and we are thrilled to support the leadership team around CEO Ata Tuna Ciftlik in executing on their vision," Dominik Sauter, managing director of EGSB, said in a statement.

In a statement, Lunaphore said it plans to use the funding to "strengthen its growing portfolio offering in spatial biology as well as support commercial execution to address ever-growing demand from customers."

The funding comes about a year after the firm, a spinout from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, launched its Comet product line for spatial analysis of proteins. Comet sales grew 350 percent over 2022, the firm said, but did not provide total revenues.

Filed under

Business News
Proteomics & Protein Research
Europe
spatial genomics
private financing
Tissue-Based Testing
Breaking News
