Logo

LumiraDx to Publicly Offer 40M Shares

Jul 19, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – LumiraDx announced on Tuesday that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 40 million common shares. 

The London-based firm also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 6 million common shares at the public offering price, it said in a statement. Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI, SVB Securities, and Raymond James are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

LumiraDx said it expects to use the funds from the offering, along with its existing cash and cash equivalents, primarily for general corporate purposes, such as working capital for research and development, business development, and sales and marketing activities. 

In early morning trading on Tuesday, shares of the company were down about 10 percent to $2.22 on the Nasdaq.

Filed under

Business News
LumiraDx
stock offering
Europe
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Genomic Analysis Points to Hybrid Speciation for Asiatic Black Bear

In a new PNAS study, researchers traced the Asiatic brown bear back to the ancestors of polar/brown/black bears and sun/sloth bears.

Study Tracks Clinical Decision Support Impacts on BRCA1/2 Testing in Primary Care Setting

Researchers consider patient and clinician decision support impacts on genetic counseling and hereditary breast and ovarian cancer test uptake in a JAMA Network Open study. 

Wastewater-Based Epidemiology Validated as SARS-CoV-2 Surveillance Strategy in Austria

Investigators tracked the trajectory of SARS-CoV-2 variants in thousands of wastewater samples collected across Austria in Nature Communications.

Study Traces Taxonomic, Functional Features of Infant Gut Microbiomes in Response to Solid Foods

Researchers saw taxonomic shifts, without dramatic functional gene changes, when tracking gut microbial communities, genes, and metabolites in infants starting solid foods.