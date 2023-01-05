Logo

Lucira Health, Sesame Partner on COVID-19 Test-to-Treat Program

Jan 05, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Telehealth firm Sesame and Lucira Health announced on Thursday that they are partnering to provide COVID-19 test-to-treat services. 

Under the partnership, people who purchase Lucira's molecular COVID-19 test will be able to access telehealth consultations from Sesame and, if necessary, learn about treatment options and receive a prescription from the visit for $29, the price of Lucira's test. The consultation is offered via Lucira Connect, the firm's web-based virtual care platform. 

Results from Lucira's self-administered test are provided in less than 30 minutes, and if the test is positive users have the option to book a consultation with a Sesame healthcare provider, the companies said in a statement. 

"The Lucira Connect test-to-treat platform enables unlimited, simultaneous rapid testing along with a treatment solution allowing individuals to take action and get on the path to recovery fast," Lucira Health President and CEO Erik Engelson said in a statement. "As Lucira rolls out additional tests, Lucira Connect and Sesame will serve as critical companions for users of our tests and partners to help in their care journey."

Emeryville, California-based Lucira received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 test in 2020 and for its COVID-19/influenza combination test in November.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Point-of-Care Testing
COVID-19
Infectious Disease
North America
coronavirus
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Uncovers Potential New Drug Targets for Liver Fibrosis

A team reports in Science Translational Medicine that inhibiting a receptor-ligand pair could reduce advanced fibrosis in a mouse model of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

New Tool for Studying Cell Subsets Uncovers Potential Therapeutic Target for MS

With their FIND-seq tool, researchers in Nature studied astrocyte regulation and uncovered possible treatment targets for multiple sclerosis.

Characterizing Communication in Rare Genetic Disorder

A study in the European Journal of Human Genetics finds that childhood apraxia of speech is common among patients with CDK13-related disorder.

New Breast Cancer Mutations Linked to Endocrine Therapy Resistance in HR-Positive Forms of Disease

Investigators tracked down ESR1 amplifications and MAP3K mutations linked to relapse in endocrine therapy-treated, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patients in PLOS Genetics.