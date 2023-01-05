Lucira Health, Sesame Partner on COVID-19 Test-to-Treat Program

NEW YORK – Telehealth firm Sesame and Lucira Health announced on Thursday that they are partnering to provide COVID-19 test-to-treat services.

Under the partnership, people who purchase Lucira's molecular COVID-19 test will be able to access telehealth consultations from Sesame and, if necessary, learn about treatment options and receive a prescription from the visit for $29, the price of Lucira's test. The consultation is offered via Lucira Connect, the firm's web-based virtual care platform.

Results from Lucira's self-administered test are provided in less than 30 minutes, and if the test is positive users have the option to book a consultation with a Sesame healthcare provider, the companies said in a statement.

"The Lucira Connect test-to-treat platform enables unlimited, simultaneous rapid testing along with a treatment solution allowing individuals to take action and get on the path to recovery fast," Lucira Health President and CEO Erik Engelson said in a statement. "As Lucira rolls out additional tests, Lucira Connect and Sesame will serve as critical companions for users of our tests and partners to help in their care journey."

Emeryville, California-based Lucira received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 test in 2020 and for its COVID-19/influenza combination test in November.