Logo

Lucid Diagnostics Lays Off 20 Percent of Workforce in Business Reprioritization

Jan 18, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – PAVmed and its subsidiaries Lucid Diagnostics and Veris Health announced on Tuesday that they have laid off 20 percent of their employees in an effort to lower quarterly cash burn by at least 25 percent. 

The companies will prioritize commercialization efforts and have also streamlined their product portfolios, the firms said in a statement. Lucid, which offers its EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test for detecting precancer, intends to continue to increase EsoGuard testing volume with a focus on larger strategic accounts and new market development initiatives and maintain its team of 40 salespeople after completing targeted layoffs.

The company also plans to maintain its Lucid Test Centers (LTC) and its satellite LTC program that allows Lucid employees to perform cell sampling procedures at prescribing clinicians' offices, it said. It is continuing to invest in LucidDx Labs to keep up EsoGuard testing capacity and will complete ongoing clinical utility studies to support in-network insurance coverage. 

Lucid Diagnostics will, however, delay the completion of its EsoGuard BE-2 study to the second half of 2023 and is pausing further development of its EsoCure Esophageal Ablation device. 

In a note to investors, Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson said that the actions "should reduce expenses and cash burn going forward" and "help the company execute on near-term objectives." He added that the move is prudent and an appropriate course of action to ensure long-term success. Mikson noted that the company's cash burn in Q4 2022 was approximately $10 million.

In the most recent quarter, Lucid's revenues fell to $76,000 from $200,000 in the prior-year quarter and missed the Wall Street estimate of $420,000. The firm had a net loss of $14.3 million, or $.39 per share, in Q3 2022 compared to a net loss of $7.0 million, or $.49 per share, in Q3 2021. 

In early morning trading on Wednesday on the Nasdaq, Lucid's shares were down 8 percent to $1.43.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
North America
layoffs
Breaking News
The Scan

Macular Degeneration Regulatory Risk Contributors Found

With transcriptomic profiling in an affected tissue type, researchers in PLOS Biology track down tissue-specific transcription factors linked to age-related macular degeneration.

Team Sees Tight Transmission Bottlenecks for SARS-CoV-2 Variant Lineages

Using deep sequence data for SARS-CoV-2 isolates from 65 households, researchers in Nature Communications compare transmission bottlenecks for variant-of-concern or non-VOC SARS-CoV-2 lineages.

Study Follows Evolutionary Fitness Effects of Loss-of-Function Mutations

Researchers in eLife estimate the evolutionary fitness effects of heterozygous LOF variants in autosomal and X-linked genes in more than 55,800 individuals.

Lung Function Linked to Locus Moderated by Smoking Exposure, Methylation in Urban Children

Tobacco exposure-related methylation levels appear to mediate lung function risk at a chromosome 14 site associated with lung function in a genome-wide association study in PLOS Genetics.