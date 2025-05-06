Lithuanian Multiomics Data Analysis Firm Vugene Raises €1M

NEW YORK — Vugene, a Lithuanian multiomics data analysis firm, said Monday that it has raised €1 million ($1.1 million) in a private financing round.

The round was led by Superhero Capital with participation from NGL Ventures, Coinvest Capital, and unnamed angel investors.

Vugene was founded in 2021 to offer analysis and interpretation services for genomic, transcriptomic, epigenomic, proteomic, single-cell, and other types of biological data.

"Vugene analysis integrates data from multiple omics experiments, providing a comprehensive characterization of biological systems," Vugene Founder and Chief Technology Officer Juozas Gordevičius said in a statement. "This enables our customers to discover therapeutic targets, understand disease mechanisms, and develop advanced, more personalized diagnostic solutions."