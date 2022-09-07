Lesaffre Acquires Recombia Biosciences

NEW YORK – France's Lesaffre said on Wednesday that it has acquired genome engineering firm Recombia Biosciences.

The deal "is part of a comprehensive strategy to invest heavily in research and development to unlock the full potential of microorganisms, such as yeast or beneficial bacteria," Lesaffre, a major yeast manufacturer that also operates nutrition and industrial biotechnology businesses, said in a statement.

Recombia, a Stanford University spinout, will keep its name and remain at its Brisbane, California, headquarters while joining the Lesaffre Bioengineering Center of Excellence. The firm has exclusively licensed four genome engineering technologies from Stanford.

Financial and other details were not disclosed.

The deal builds on a strategic partnership between the firms started in 2020 to design and develop yeasts for production of fermented ingredients and biofuels.