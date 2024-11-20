Leader Life Sciences to Distribute Bio-Techne Portfolio in Middle East

NEW YORK – Bio-Techne on Wednesday said that Leader Life Sciences will distribute its products in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

The deal includes Bio-Techne's antibodies, proteins, immunoassay kits, enzymes, small molecules, proteomic analysis instruments, and spatial biology tools, which will be distributed to biopharma companies, laboratories, hospitals, and universities in the region, Bio-Techne said in a statement.

Leader Life Sciences provides scientific solutions to customers in the Middle East and North Africa and collaborates with private and public research centers, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities.

"Leader Life Sciences' extensive distribution network and industry expertise paired with Bio-Techne's innovative portfolio is the ideal combination to catalyze advances in science and medicine in the region," Peter Schüßler, VP and general manager of Bio-Techne's EMEA region, said in a statement.