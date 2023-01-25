Labcorp, VieCure Collaborate on NGS, Software for Cancer Diagnosis

NEW YORK – Oncology bioinformatics startup VieCure said Wednesday that it will integrate its artificial intelligence-backed clinical decision support software with Laboratory Corporation of America's menu of next-generation sequencing tests for cancer diagnosis. Denver-based VieCure said that the strategic collaboration will lead to greater use of precision diagnostics and personalized treatment plans for patients in community health settings.

As a result of the collaboration, all of Labcorp's cancer diagnostic and NGS products will be "fully integrated" into VieCure's software platform.

In a statement, Prasanth Reddy, senior VP and global head of oncology at Labcorp, said that this integration will "[improve] the clinical workflow experience for community oncologists" and ultimately produce better outcomes for patients.

"Nearly 75 percent of cancer patients in the United States are treated in the community and private practice settings," said VieCure CSO Fred Ashbury. "We have an opportunity to help further democratize precision oncology and make it easier for community oncologists to offer the right care for the right patient every time."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

VieCure already has a partnership to integrate Clarified Precision Medicine's somatic and germline clinical consultation process within its AI platform. The company is also collaborating with GeneDx — formerly known as Sema4 — on personalized cancer care research and with TD2 on patient matching for clinical trials.