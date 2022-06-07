Kindbody Acquires Phosphorus, Plans to Adapt Lab for Fertility Testing

NEW YORK – Fertility benefits provider Kindbody said Tuesday that it has acquired genetic testing firm Phosphorus Labs. Under the agreement, the Phosphorus team will join Kindbody to form its new KindLabs division.

According to Kindbody, which owns and operates 28 US fertility clinics, Phosphorus' 8,000-square-foot New Jersey facility will allow it to begin offering its own in-house fertility-oriented genetic tests. Prior to the acquisition, Kindbody had outsourced preimplantation genetic testing and expanded carrier screening.

"With KindLabs, our patients will experience a seamless integration of high-quality genetic testing services," Kindbody CSO Dean Morbeck said in a statement. "In addition to providing an opportunity to bring existing diagnostic testing in house, KindLabs enables us to further our mission to control costs and improve patient experience and outcomes by developing and integrating new diagnostic solutions," he added.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the companies did not detail whether Phosphorus' consumer genomics testing will continue. The firm launched an assay last year, called GeneCompass, which covers alterations in more than 400 genes related to cancer and other disease risk, drug response, and traits associated with personal health, and "wellness."