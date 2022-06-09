Logo

Karius Taps Capstone Health Alliance to Broaden Patient Access to Infectious Disease Testing

Jun 09, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Infectious disease diagnostics firm Karius said Thursday that it has partnered with Capstone Health Alliance, a group purchasing organization, to better streamline patient access to the Karius Test, a blood-based multi-pathogen detection assay. 

Under the agreement, doctors at over 265 Capstone member hospitals across the US will be able to more easily order the test for patients harboring hard-to-diagnose infections. 

Karius said its microbial cell-free metagenomic sequencing technology can rapidly detect more than 1,000 pathogens throughout the body from a single blood sample. According to the company, the assay is particularly valuable for patients at high risk, such as those with compromised immune systems for whom targeted early treatment is especially important. 

"We're excited for the opportunity to get fast, accurate tools into the hands of clinicians to empower earlier diagnosis and treatment of potentially life-threatening infectious diseases," Karius Chief Medical Officer Brad Perkins said in a statement. 

Robin Lincoln, Capstone's chief contracting officer, called the Karius Test a "much-needed addition to a doctor's toolkit against infectious disease." 

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. 

Filed under

Business News
Infectious Disease
Sequencing
Karius
North America
metagenomics
Breaking News
The Scan

Fall in Funding

The California Cancer Registry is grappling with a decline in funds, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19

An antibody drug from AstraZeneca to treat COVID-19 can reduce risk of severe disease, the Wall Street Journal writes.

Getting Ready

The Biden Administration is preparing for young children being able to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CNN.

Nature Papers Present Tomato Pangenome, Genomic Evolution of Potatoes, More

In Nature this week: graph pangenome of the tomato, potato diversity analysis, and more.