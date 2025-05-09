Jefferies Upgrades GeneDx to Buy

NEW YORK – Investment bank Jefferies said Friday that it has upgraded GeneDx shares to a Buy rating from a Hold rating while its price target remains unchanged at $80 per share.

Jefferies analyst Tycho Peterson wrote in a note to investors that after spending some time with the GeneDx management team this week, he and his colleagues are "confident" that GeneDx can achieve its projected 30 percent volume growth for 2025, led by testing in neonatal intensive care units and for new indications.

Last week, GeneDx reported a 42 percent year-over-year increase in Q1 revenues, but the company's stock plummeted following the release of the results.

GeneDx's first quarter was "disappointing," Peterson noted. "That said, the story is far from broken." While GeneDx's Q1 revenues beat the Wall Street consensus estimate, the company's whole-genome and whole-exome testing volumes came in short of expectations due to weather and one less business day in the quarter, driving "an outsized stock reaction," Peterson said.

GeneDx affirmed its 30 percent volume growth target for 2025. While testing for new indications can help the company achieve that target, the volume ramp, which is expected during the second half of the year, largely hinges on NICU testing, for which GeneDx recently launched an ultrarapid two-day whole-genome sequencing test using buccal swabs, Peterson said. Additionally, he believes the company's Epic Aura rollout for the integration of test results into electronic health records "should turn a number of hospitals, potentially dozens, online quickly."

"Bottom line, we see the bridge on 2025 volume growth as: 10 percent from existing providers, 10 percent from new providers, and 10 percent split between the NICU and other new indications," Peterson wrote.

In morning trading on the Nasdaq, GeneDx's shares were up 8 percent at $60.65.