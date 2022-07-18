Invitae to Restructure, Transition Leadership

NEW YORK – Invitae announced on Monday after the close of the market that it is restructuring its operations, eliminating non-core operations and geographies and focusing on business lines that deliver sustainable margins and returns needed to fuel further investment.

The firm also announced preliminary revenue of approximately $136 million for the second quarter, falling short of analyst expectations, and reduced its annual revenue guidance.

As part of the restructuring, Invitae plans to focus its resources on higher-margin and higher-growth businesses in its portfolio, including oncology, women's health, rare disease, and pharmacogenomics. It will also continue to integrate key digital health technologies and services.

Alongside workforce reductions, the company intends to consolidate lab and office space and reduce its global foootprint to under a dozen international geographies where its testing business shows the potential for short-term positive cash flow. It added that it intends to conduct an "orderly exit" from undisclosed territories and countries where its business is more nascent and will support those geographies through the transition so that providers and patients can find alternative testing. Invitae did not immediately disclose the magnitude of layoffs or specific geographies that it will exit.

Invitae also said it anticipates additional savings from workflow digitization, elimination of duplication, and streamlined core platform processes.

The company expects these changes to generate approximately $326 million in annual cost savings by the end of 2023, enabling Invitae to extend its cash runway to the end of 2024.

Additionally, the firm also announced that it has made several changes to its executive leadership and board, including making Kenneth Knight, formerly chief operating officer, the firm's new CEO and a member of the board of directors.

Knight succeeds Sean George, who will now serve as a consultant to the company throughout a transition period and will retain his position as a member of the board.

Other changes include bringing Cofounder and former CEO Randy Scott back to the company as chairman of the board and making Eric Aguiar, former independent chairman and member of the board, lead independent director.

Invitae's preliminary Q2 revenues of $136 million would be a 17 percent increase over $116.3 million in the year-ago period but shy of analysts' consensus estimate of $142.7 million. In addition to its preliminary second quarter revenue estimate, the firm announced cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of approximately $737 million as of June 30 of this year. It estimates second quarter cash burn of approximately $150 million.

Invitae updated its 2022 revenue guidance to reflect first-half results and the anticipated impacts of the restructuring. For the second half of the year it expects flat revenues compared to the first half, representing a double-digit growth rate for full-year 2022 compared to 2021. The company had previously guided for 2022 revenues of $640 million, which would have been a 40 percent year-over-year increase.