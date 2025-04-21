Investment Banks Initiate Coverage of Tempus, Grail

NEW YORK – Two investment banks initiated new coverage of molecular diagnostics firms on Monday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of cancer early detection firm Grail with a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $32, while BTIG added cancer diagnostics firm Tempus to its roster with a Buy rating and $60 price target.

Grail's Galleri assay is a blood-based multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test based on targeted methylation sequencing of cell-free DNA and is designed to detect more than 50 cancers, including many that do currently have established screening tools.

Canaccord Genuity surveyed 20 clinicians and 253 potential patients to understand the current reception for MCED and considered factors including the likelihood of US Food and Drug Administration approval, Medicare coverage, and guideline inclusion.

"Although we are enthusiastic about the long-term potential of MCED/Galleri, there are many steps GRAIL must clear along the way," Canaccord Genuity's Kyle Mikson said in a note to investors. "We have reflected these factors in our valuation approach, which we believe is reasonable and not overly optimistic," he added.

BTIG analyst Mark Massaro said that his investment bank sees Tempus as a rapidly growing precision medicine firm. "We think the company has done a good job in its early days to monetize its genomics and data business to medical oncologists and with pharma companies," he said in a research note.

Last week, Tempus and Illumina announced that the sequencing firm had made a deal for a three-year license granting access to Tempus' multimodal data platform.

Massaro highlighted the fact that while Tempus is currently focused on cancer, the company has plans to try to bring its model to other diseases, including in cardiology. He noted that the firm has "achieved scale very rapidly, particularly relative to its specialty lab peers over the past two decades."

He also highlighted Tempus' acquisition of Ambry Genetics, saying that the deal "illustrates a representative example of a large, diversified oncology player's ability to roll up smaller assets in a market environment where valuations for many strategic assets hover below historical average multiples."