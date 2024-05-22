Inocras, IMBdx Partner on Cancer Diagnostics in US

NEW YORK – Inocras and IMBdx said Wednesday that they have signed a partnership to bring IMBdx's liquid biopsy tests to the US.

Financial and other details of the deal were not disclosed.

"Our collaboration with IMBdx marks a significant step forward in our mission to transform healthcare for cancer and rare disease patients," Inocras CEO Jehee Suh said in a statement. "By combining our strengths, we're not just delivering advanced diagnostic services, we're contributing to creating a pathway to a more effective cancer care journey."

Inocras, formerly known as Genome Insight, is a spinout from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology specializing in whole-genome sequencing for cancer profiling. In 2022, the firm moved its headquarters to San Diego. It has launched two diagnostic whole-genome sequencing tests: CancerVision for solid tumors and RareVision for rare diseases.

Last year, South Korea-based IMBdx expanded its partnership with AstraZeneca focused on liquid biopsy for prostate cancer.