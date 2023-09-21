InformedDNA Buys gWell Health, Names New CEO

NEW YORK – InformedDNA on Thursday announced it has acquired digital health company gWell Health and appointed the company's founder as its new CEO.

Surya Singh founded gWell in 2020, creating an app that provides users with personalized health and wellness plans based on their genetics and medical history, initially focusing on musculoskeletal health. The company, which Singh has led as CEO since its launch, counts consumers, clinicians, and employers as its customers.

As part of the acquisition, Singh transitioned to CEO of InformedDNA, where he will lead the genomics company as it integrates gWell's technology into its services. Genetics specialists at InformedDNA will be able to tap into gWell's digital tools, and InformedDNA plans to expand the app to include specialties like oncology and maternity care.

"By bringing gWell's technology platform to InformedDNA's customers, we are accelerating our efforts to infuse genomics into every healthcare decision," David Nixon, executive chairman of InformedDNA, said in a statement. InformedDNA supports healthcare organizations, health insurers, life science companies, and patients in understanding genetic information and managing costs.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.