Logo

InformedDNA Buys gWell Health, Names New CEO

Sep 21, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – InformedDNA on Thursday announced it has acquired digital health company gWell Health and appointed the company's founder as its new CEO.

Surya Singh founded gWell in 2020, creating an app that provides users with personalized health and wellness plans based on their genetics and medical history, initially focusing on musculoskeletal health. The company, which Singh has led as CEO since its launch, counts consumers, clinicians, and employers as its customers.

As part of the acquisition, Singh transitioned to CEO of InformedDNA, where he will lead the genomics company as it integrates gWell's technology into its services. Genetics specialists at InformedDNA will be able to tap into gWell's digital tools, and InformedDNA plans to expand the app to include specialties like oncology and maternity care.

"By bringing gWell's technology platform to InformedDNA's customers, we are accelerating our efforts to infuse genomics into every healthcare decision," David Nixon, executive chairman of InformedDNA, said in a statement. InformedDNA supports healthcare organizations, health insurers, life science companies, and patients in understanding genetic information and managing costs.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Filed under

Business News
North America
mergers & acquisitions
software
software developers
personalized medicine
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.