Imagia Canexia Health, Anwa Medical Partner to Offer Liquid Biopsy in Middle East, North Africa

NEW YORK – Precision oncology firm Imagia Canexia Health and Saudi Arabian diagnostic firm Anwa Medical said Thursday that they have partnered to bring distributed liquid biopsy testing products first into Saudi Arabia and eventually to the larger Middle East and North Africa region.

The companies said the partnership will leverage Imagia Canexia Health's AI capabilities to support local, in-house precision oncology solutions, with the initial foray in Saudi Arabia supporting the development of domestic precision oncology and genomics expertise and the infrastructure necessary for future development.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Imagia Canexia Health CEO Geralyn Ochab said in a statement that the move is a major step forward in improving cancer care and increasing health equity in the region, adding that the firm's core mission "has always been to help address inequalities in access to oncology care across the world."