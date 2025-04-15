Illumina, Tempus AI Collaborate on Generating Evidence for Clinical NGS-Based Testing

NEW YORK – Illumina and Tempus AI said Tuesday that they are collaborating to generate new evidence supporting the clinical adoption of next-generation sequencing-based tests.

The firms said they hope to generate new insights supporting the clinical value of sequencing, which "will be used to build evidence packages needed to standardize use of comprehensive genomic profiling and other molecular testing across all major diseases."

To do so, they will combine Illumina's artificial intelligence-driven molecular analysis technologies with Tempus' comprehensive multimodal data platform to train genomic algorithms.

"In the era of true precision medicine, every patient who is battling complex disease should be routed to the optimal therapy based on molecular insights," Everett Cunningham, chief commercial officer of Illumina, said in a statement. "We envision a world where the full range of molecular profiling is available as part of the standard of care — not just in cancer but in cardiology, neurology, immunology, and every other category of disease."

Financial and other terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

In January, Illumina partnered with computing hardware and AI tools maker Nvidia to apply new AI methods to multiomic data analysis.