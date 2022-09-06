Logo

Illumina, SmartGene Ink Comarketing Deal for Food Safety Testing

Sep 06, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – SmartGene said on Tuesday that it has signed a comarketing agreement with Illumina for its food safety and authenticity testing.

Under the terms of the agreement, the firms will jointly promote Illumina's next-generation sequencing products alongside SmartGene's software applications and proprietary primers for food authenticity and integrity testing. They will also collaborate on white papers and application notes.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"NGS technologies have revolutionized life science research," SmartGene Founder and CEO Stefan Emler said in a statement. "However, applying NGS to routine [food] testing has been limited so far." The collaboration, he said, would "broaden the use of NGS in routine testing."

Switzerland-based SmartGene offers software-as-a-service apps for analysis, interpretation, and management of genetic data.

Earlier this year, the company announced an agreement with researchers at Johns Hopkins University to compare different sequencing technologies and bioinformatics tools for identifying bacteria and fungi in routine clinical microbiology patient samples.

