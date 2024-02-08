Logo

Illumina Q4 Revenues Grow 4 Percent Driven by NovaSeq X Instrument, Consumables Sales

Feb 08, 2024 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Illumina on Thursday reported a 4 percent year-over-year increase in fourth quarter revenues and a 2 percent drop for full-year 2023, slightly above preliminary results and just beating Wall Street's expectations.

"While our customers generally remain constrained in their purchasing, we are well-positioned for growth as market conditions improve," CEO Jacob Thaysen said in a statement. "Illumina is focused on three key priorities to accelerate value creation: driving our top line; focusing on operational excellence, including boosting productivity, cost savings, and customer-focused innovation; and working to resolve Grail as quickly as possible."

For the three months ended Dec. 31, Illumina posted $1.12 billion in revenues, up from $1.08 billion in the same quarter in 2022. On a constant currency basis, revenues were also up 4 percent. Analysts, on average, had expected $1.09 billion in revenues.

Core revenues grew 3 percent in Q4 to $1.10 billion compared to $1.07 billion in Q4 2022, and 3 percent on a constant currency basis.

Thaysen further noted that the results were driven by NovaSeq X instrument and consumables sales.

Grail revenue for Q4 was $30 million, up 30 percent year over year from $23 million. Illumina said the "specific timing and impact" of its divestment of Grail remains uncertain.

Illumina's net loss for the quarter totaled $176.0 million, or $1.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $140 million, or $.89 per share, in Q4 of 2022. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $.14, above the average Wall Street estimate of $.02 per share.

For full-year 2023, Illumina reported $4.50 billion in revenues, down 2 percent from $4.58 billion in 2022 and slightly above the average Wall Street estimate of $4.48 billion. Core revenues for the year were $4.44 billion, down almost 3 percent from $4.55 billion the year before and 1 percent on a constant currency basis. Grail revenues were $93 million, up 69 percent from $55 million in 2022.

Illumina's net loss for the year was $1.16 billion, or $7.34 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.4 billion, or $28 per share, in 2022. Non-GAAP EPS was $.86, beating analysts' average estimate of $.73 per share.

As of Dec. 31, Illumina held $1.05 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $6 million in short-term investments.

Illumina expects 2024 core revenues to be approximately flat compared to 2023. It did not provide guidance for the first quarter.

