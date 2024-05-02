Illumina Q1 Revenues Dip 1 Percent

NEW YORK – Illumina said after the close of the market on Thursday that its first quarter revenues fell 1 percent year over year.

For the three months ended March 31, Illumina recognized revenues of $1.08 billion, compared to $1.09 billion in Q1 2023, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.05 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues were also down 1 percent, the firm said.

Product revenue for the quarter totaled $876 billion, down 5 percent from $922 million a year ago, while service and other revenue totaled $200 million, up 21 percent from $165 million.

Core Illumina revenues were $1.06 billion, down 2 percent year over year from $1.08 billion. Grail, the cancer liquid biopsy subsidiary that Illumina is in the process of divesting, recorded revenues of $27 million, up 35 percent year over year from $20 million a year ago.

Illumina's net loss for the quarter was $126 million, or $.79 per share, compared to net income of $3 million, or $.02 per share, in Q1 2023. On an adjusted basis, EPS was $.09, beating the analysts' average estimate of $.04 per share.

Illumina's R&D expenses fell a fraction of a percent year over year to $339 million from $341 million. Of those, Grail R&D expenses made up $101 million, up 17 percent from $86 million in Q1 2023.

SG&A expenses grew 16 percent year over year to $439 million from $378 million. This includes Grail SG&A expenses of $104 million, up 12 percent from $93 million a year ago.

As of April 2, Illumina had $1.11 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Illumina reiterated that it expects approximately flat revenues for its core business in 2024 compared to 2023.